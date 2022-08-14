New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Georgia State University campus police officer was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman reported the alleged incident.

Terry Penn, 59, is accused of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violating the oath of office. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center after learning of the charges.

Police said the victim and Payne met several months ago and agreed to go out on a date on Aug. 5. The woman said she remembered meeting him for drinks at a restaurant in Buford, but did not remember then or when she woke up. until the attack.

“While they were at the restaurant, she remembers getting drunk and then having no recollection until waking up when she was raped,” Gwinnett County Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jennifer Richter told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The woman reported the assault to the hospital the day before the date.

Detectives said the alleged rape took place at a hotel across the street from the restaurant. According to police, the woman’s story is consistent with date rape drug use, but they are still awaiting a toxicology report.

Police said Payne used his badge and authority to pose as an officer.

“He used his badge to avoid suspicion. The condition the victim was in when they got to the location was a bit concerning, but he showed the clerk his badge,” Richter said.

He has been suspended without pay from his job as a police officer with the Georgia State University Campus Police, pending the outcome of the investigation. Police are using the restaurant’s surveillance video to help investigate the attack.