Georgia Stanway Clockwork toy with “traction motor leg”

TueWhen Georgia Stanway was 15 years old and needed shooting practice, she enlisted her mother in goaltending. Since there was no alternative, Joan Stanway put on a pair of gloves and stepped between the goalposts, which had been specially installed in the family’s backyard garden in Cumbria.

As a former athlete who competed for Great Britain at the Youth Olympic Games, Joanna thought she could do it, but was soon overwhelmed by her daughter’s incredible speed at long-distance throws.

Joanna soon admitted that she was “trying to dodge the ball, not save it,” and the next morning complained that she “was covered in bruises.”

In a very different context, Spain goalkeeper Sandra Paños experienced a similar sense of helplessness when a 22-yard Stanway rocket burned the tips of her outstretched fingers during Wednesday night’s Euro 2022 quarter-finals at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

There was extra time when the 23-year-old from Barrow-in-Furness secured England’s 2-1 win which secured them a place in Tuesday’s semi-final against Sweden or Belgium at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.

The goal will take a valuable place in the already extensive collection of decisive strikes from the attacking midfielder recently signed by Bayern Munich and often described by the term coined by Alan Partridge as having a right foot “like a traction engine”.

As befits a teenager who idolizes Newcastle and England center Alan Shearer (the Stanway family are big Newcastle fans), she spent her early years at Blackburn’s academy as a striker.

Georgia Stanway allowed England to complete their turnaround in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals against Spain. Photograph: Vince Mignotte/EPA

She currently plays as a central midfielder for England, but it wasn’t until she moved to Manchester City at the age of 16 that Stanway sank deeper. While her current favorite role is a tenth behind the centre-forward, that place in Wigman’s team has been filled by Chelsea’s brilliant attacking playmaker Fran Kirby, forcing Stanway to play slightly out of position in the heart of the Liones’ engine room.

This is not difficult for a player endowed with such vivacity and enthusiasm that, watching her run at the defenders, it is easy to imagine that she is set in motion by some internal clockwork. “Georgia has so much energy that you just wind it up before the game and let it go like a clockwork toy,” Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor once remarked.

When representatives of Bayern Munich, one of the brightest stars in the European women’s football firmament, scouted Stanway at City last season, they could be forgiven for double-dealing when Taylor avoided an injury crisis by fielding his tiny 5-foot firefighter. feet 4 inches in various far fields. positions.

Typically, Stanway handled most of them, even impressing at right-back – well outside her comfort zone – while her City and England friend Lucy Bronze recovered from knee surgery. “I would play in goal if I had to,” Stanway joked.

The only issue that extends to some extent to her current assignment with England has been Stanway’s tendency to concede too many fouls and occasionally throw herself into reckless tackles. “I really like fighting and I can be a little nasty,” admits the typical selfless “team player” who grew up playing with the boys at Barrow’s Strawberry Fields recreation ground.

Phil Neville, Wigman’s predecessor as permanent England manager, believes the experience has served her well. “I said to Georgia, ‘Imagine you’re in a park in Cumbria, playing with friends and having fun,'” he says. “That’s when Georgia is at its best.”

Georgia Stanway takes a selfie with fans after her former club Manchester City beat Reading 4-0 in May. Photo: Luke Walker/FA/Getty Images

Stanway doesn’t mind. “I feel most at ease when I play with a smile,” she says. “I’m happy when the ball moves smoothly and I play freely and run at people and hit.”

Growing up with three brothers, she also showed a talent for cricket as a child, but gave it up when her free time became increasingly consumed by training with Blackburn or the four-hour round trip to east Lancashire from Barrow in her parents’ car.

Former Manchester City manager Nick Cushing, the New York City interim manager, signed Stanway after the then teenager scored 35 goals in 15 games for Blackburn’s seniors.

“Georgia’s work ethic was incredible and her drive to create and score goals was unmatched,” says Cushing. “But she just loves to play football.”

Wednesday night’s winner, not to mention a lucrative move to Bayern, justified all of the Stanway family’s sacrifices. Yet success is unlikely to come to a woman’s long-term relationship with Toulouse rugby league full-back Ollie Ashall-Bottom.

While in England, the couple share a house in Widnes, Cheshire, where they got hooked on fishing during quarantine. “For only the second time, Georgia caught the biggest fish ever,” Eshall-Bott said. “She’s so competitive in everything she does.”

However, there is also a more wistful, domestic side to the midfielder who, despite having traveled extensively abroad, describes the Lake District as “my favorite place in the world” and loves nothing better than “messing around at home”.

Indeed, it is safe to assume that her house is neat. “I like to put things in order, I like to clean up, I like to take apart boxes,” says the woman responsible for finally putting things in order in England’s initially rather chaotic game plan against Spain.