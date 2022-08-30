New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Political newcomer and football legend Herschel Walker has a narrow lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in the Georgia Senate midterm race, but Georgia voters are expressing their concerns about the economy heading into this fall’s midterm elections.

A new Emerson College poll released Tuesday shows the Trump-backed Walker with a two-point lead over Warnock in one of the nation’s hottest Senate races, 46%-44%. Seven percent of voters in the state were undecided.

Although Walker still has the advantage, the race has tightened over the past few months after an April poll from the college reported Walker leading by four percentage points.

Despite receiving more overall support, 53% of Georgians predict Warnock will win the race in November, while 47% expect Walker to win.

Warnock was the choice of 66% of urban voters, while Walker topped rural and suburban voters.

Thirty-six percent of voters believe the economy, including jobs, inflation and taxes, is the most important issue facing Georgia right now, while access to abortion is a top concern for 20% of Georgians. Crime came in third, with 15% saying it was the most important problem.

“While the economy is the most important issue for both male and female voters, the second most important issue differs. Among women, abortion access is the most important concern for 28%, while among men, 19% say crime is the most important issue,” Emerson College said. Polling Director Spencer Kimball wrote. Warnock is very vocal about his pro-abortion stance, often referring to himself as a “pro-choice pastor,” but refuses to elaborate on whether he supports any restrictions on abortion, even up to the moment of birth.

The poll found that Republicans have a 51%-46% lead on the general congressional ballot in the Peach State. The GOP is also leading the national general congressional ballot.

In the Georgia governor’s race, progressive Democrat Stacey Abrams is trailing with 44% support, while Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., has 48% of voters. A majority of Georgians expect Kemp to come up in November.

According to the poll, President Joe Biden has a low approval rating of 42% of Georgia voters. His national approval rating also sits at 42%, a subtle boost after signing several Democratic bills into law.

In a hypothetical 2024 matchup between former President Donald Trump and Biden, Trump leads the race with 51% support, while Biden only gets 46% of Georgians. About 40% of people are likely to vote for Trump, he said after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home.

The Emerson College Polling Survey It was held on August 28-29 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.