Georgia residents can claim the fetus as a dependent for $3,000 on their state taxes

Department of Revenue in the State of Georgia announced on Monday That residents can now claim the fetus as a dependent on their state taxes, receiving $3,000 for each unborn child.

This announcement was made in June in Roe v. Wade comes on the heels of a controversial Supreme Court overturn — removing abortion as a federal right and suspending widely varying state laws across the country.

The move is also consistent with the state’s stance on reproductive rights reflected in the recent legislature. The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in July that “Georgia’s ban on abortion after a detectable human heartbeat is rational.” And the state’s Living Infant and Fair Equality Act defines a “natural person” as “any human being, including an unborn child.”

Verdict:Roe v. Overturning Wade led to debate about the legitimacy of the Supreme Court

States:Kansas backs abortion rights, blow to anti-abortion movement in first Roe referendum

A heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, often before people know they are pregnant, according to to Healthline.

Georgia Department of Revenue said in a statement A taxpayer who “has an unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat” after July 20 can claim a dependent or dependents on 2022 taxes.

This statement Reads: “In light of the June 24, 2022, US Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the July 20, 2022, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Sistersong v. Camp, the Department shall recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heart. With a heartbeat … as eligible for Georgia personal income tax based exemptions.

“As with any other deduction claimed on an income tax return, relevant medical records or other supporting documentation to support a claimed dependent deduction shall be provided if requested by the department.”

