New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Georgia is allowing residents to claim unborn children with a beating human heart as dependent on the state’s income tax, the state Department of Revenue announced Monday.

The updated guidance follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed Roe v. Wade and a state appeals court decision to enforce a Georgia law that bans abortion in most cases, the Georgia Department of Revenue said.

Taxpayers expecting a child on or after July 20, when the decision is made, can claim the unborn child or children “who can detect a human heartbeat” as dependents until Dec. 31, 2022, officials said.

Eligible residents will receive $3,000 per unborn child as a dependent personal exemption.

Michigan county prosecutors can enforce state abortion bans, court rules

Those eligible for the deduction will file it in the “Other Adjustments” section of Form 500 Schedule 1.

“Like any other deduction claimed on the income tax return, relevant medical records or other supporting documents shall be provided to support the claimed dependent deduction if requested by the department,” officials said.

A heartbeat can be detected in fetuses by six weeks of gestation.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The department noted that additional information will be released later this year, along with other tax changes affecting Georgia individual income tax returns.