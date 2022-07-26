New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced that more than 1,000 contraband items, including cellphones, weapons and methamphetamine, were seized during a sweep of five prisons in the state.

The GDC conducted five full-facility shakedowns last week as part of efforts to remove “dangerous” contraband from Georgia prisons, the department said in a press release Friday.

The unannounced attacks all took place at Coastal, Central, Dooley, Lee and Valdosta state prisons.

The department has seized more than 1,000 contraband items that could be used by inmates to commit criminal activities in prisons.

According to the GDC, 647 weapons, 210 cell phones and 241 cell phone chargers were seized.

It was also revealed that 1,420.6 grams of marijuana, 2,557.3 grams of tobacco, 289.9 grams of methamphetamine, 66.5 ounces of alcohol and 142 pills were seized from the prison walls.

“We have taken an aggressive approach to ridding our facilities of these items, when in the hands of inmates can create an unsafe environment,” GDC Commissioner Timothy C. Ward said in a press release.

“We will remain steadfast in this approach and will find it useful to maintain our non-negotiable mission to protect the public,” he added.

The department said it would continue to raid prison facilities across the state.

“GDC is committed to ensuring the safety of both staff and inmates, as we continually evaluate and implement security procedures and practices to stop the introduction of illegal contraband,” GDC wrote in a press release.

It will use additional security measures at facilities, including health and wellness checks, and has implemented “state-of-the-art” technological systems and enhanced “front-line and perimeter detection procedures.”