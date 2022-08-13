New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A murder suspect on the run from police in Georgia was arrested Friday after he called 911 to report his McDonald’s fries were too cold.

Anthony Sims, 24, got into an argument with McDonald’s employees in Kennesaw, Georgia that led to both him and management calling the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Sims had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a murder case, Atlanta’s Fox 5 reported.

Sims was previously arrested in March 2019, as he was accused of setting fire to a car containing a woman’s body in October 2018. He was charged with aggravated murder and ordered to appear in court.

Friday’s incident began when Sims and his fiancee were waiting for food at a McDonald’s location when the order seemed to be taking too long, Sims explained to Kennesaw police, Fox 5 reported.

Sims then approached the cashier, who was already waiting at the counter, to ask about the order, he said. He told the police that he was not given a receipt, so it was not known whether his order number was called or not.

“So now our food is sitting there cold,” he reportedly explained to the officer. “So when I come up, I look at the fries. The fries are warm, but they’re not hot.”

Sims then requested a new fry order instead of a refund, followed by a fight with management. Management then demanded he leave the restaurant and both parties called the police, FOX 5 reported. The manager later told police that Sims cursed at him and threw his order at him.

“I never want him back here,” the manager told the officer, according to the report. “I mean, the dude’s obviously on probation (on bond) — he’s got an ankle bracelet.”

Officers told Sims he was not allowed to re-enter the restaurant and asked him to sign a criminal trespass notice. They also requested that Sims’ information be sent through a criminal database, leaving him visibly “distraught,” the police report said.

“I’m afraid of you. I only did three years, sir. I’m afraid of you, sir,” Sims told police, Fox 5 reported. An officer then approached Sims, who fled and began a chase.

Police later tracked down Sims to an apartment complex, where a resident said he tried to break into their third-floor apartment. There, officers used a stun gun and arrested Sims.

Sims was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

He was charged with his outstanding warrant, as well as obstructing or obstructing law enforcement and criminal trespass. He also had possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, tacked on when police found 31 grams of marijuana in his fiancee’s vehicle.