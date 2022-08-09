New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Georgia mother is sounding the alarm over a “woke” curriculum as districts across the state and across the country face massive teacher shortages as kids return to classrooms this fall.

Holly Terei, who has two children in Georgia schools, joins “Fox and Friends First” to discuss how the left’s efforts to implement the Wake Agenda have affected an already existing shortage.

“It’s overburdening them,” Terei told co-host Todd Pirro. “They didn’t sign up to implement all these mindfulness strategies in the classroom. They signed up to teach and all the SEL, social-emotional education, DEI that these teachers are being forced to implement in the classroom. , they’re not psychiatrists.”

Controversial Florida math textbook ignites social-emotional learning debate

“This is not what they signed up for,” she added.

There are hundreds of teacher vacancies in the metro Atlanta area. According to CBS 46, there are 307 in Fulton County, 252 in Gwinnett County and an additional 350 in DeKalb County.

Terei warned that the push to “wake up” in the classroom is taking a toll on teachers and ultimately contributing to existing shortages.

“A lot of our school boards are waking up to the fact that they want to implement things like restorative justice in the classroom,” Terei said. “These teachers are no longer allowed to hold students accountable, and have to act like psychiatrists and do anything and everything in our classrooms except teach reading, writing, and math.”

She also noted that some teachers were still being forced to wear masks, a policy she described as “absolutely ridiculous”.

“It’s a burden, and it’s a struggle, and teachers are walking away because at the end of the day, they’re not getting enough money to deal with all these extras that come with overreaching school boards,” she added.