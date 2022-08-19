New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Georgia police are searching for an accused rapist who pretended to be a youth pastor before sexually assaulting women.

Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is suspected of rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. Police have not said how many victims Johnson is accused of abusing, but are looking for tips to learn more about him.

Investigators say Johnson targeted women near a bus stop. After approaching them and engaging in conversation, the suspect allegedly tells them that he is a “priest and spiritual reader of the EFY religion.”

In the Church of Latter-day Saints, EFY is the name of a week-long seminar specifically for youth and young Mormons.

“Johnson then brought the women to an apartment in Dunwoody, beat and sexually assaulted them,” the police department says. He has also been seen in Chambly and Doraville, Georgia.

Authorities say Johnson is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a beard.

Police say Johnson also drives a black Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate of CCQ3983.

Dunwoody Police are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or email Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyGA.gov.