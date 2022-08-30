New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Georgia man convicted of shooting and killing a toddler near an Atlanta mall in December 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On December 21, 2020, Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury of all charges in connection with the death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxey earlier this month.

According to prosecutors, the girl was sitting in the back seat of her aunt’s car after Christmas shopping when Reid fired the gun in the Phipps Plaza parking lot.

The prosecution further claimed that Reid opened fire because he was angry that he had been robbed outside the mall.

The stray bullet went through the car the girl was traveling in and hit her in the head. She was rushed to hospital, but died a few days later.

Reid’s defense maintained their client’s innocence and urged jurors to examine the evidence carefully, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“We agree; what happened to Kennedy Maxey is terrible, but Dacon Reed is innocent,” defense attorney Nicole Fegan said. “I am confident that you will come back with a verdict that speaks the truth in favor of Dequan Reed and that he is innocent. He is not guilty of every charge.”

Kennedy’s mother Maria Maxey and her aunt Jade Maxey testified during the trial. They were both in the car when Reid discharged the gun.

Reid was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

“The defendant — like many people in society today — chose to express his anger through gun violence, and as a result, an innocent little girl lost her life while on a shopping trip with her mother and aunt just days before Christmas 2020,” Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis said after the verdict. said in a statement.

“While we can’t undo this assassination, we worked tirelessly to bring justice to Kennedy and her family,” Willis added. “We hope this conviction brings some comfort to the Kennedy family and to a community deeply hurt by this terrible, senseless tragedy.”