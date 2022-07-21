New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Georgia have arrested a suspect in the murder of a high school football coach.

According to FOX 5, the Gwinnett County Police Department says a fatal shooting occurred on July 10 at a Quicktrip gas station in Gwinnett County. Police say Bradley Coleman, 29, was shot and killed while trying to stop someone from stealing his car. .

Police arrested David Jarrad Booker (20) in connection with the murder. According to reports.

Booker is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated assault.

Coleman was using the air pump when a black four-door vehicle with three occupants was next to him. One of the men got out and went to Coleman’s car and tried to take it, police said.

According to the report, Coleman got into a physical altercation with the two suspects. As the suspect exited Coleman’s car, one of the suspects shot him.

“The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove away,” the Gwinnett Police Department said.

A GoFundMe set up for Coleman’s family said he had a daughter and was in Georgia coaching high school football.

“Bradley had a young daughter, and because of these criminals, she lost her father. He graduated from Norcross High School and won Mr. Norcross 2011, won the Norcross HS State Basketball Championship, played college ball at Southern University in Louisiana and returned. Will coach high school football in Georgia ,” GoFundMe says.

According to the report, the other two people involved in the incident have not been identified.