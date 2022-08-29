Georgia judge rejects Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempt to quash subpoena in election meddling probe

Prosecutors in Georgia are investigating interference in the 2020 election by Trump and his allies.

A Georgia judge has rejected Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempt to quash a subpoena for former President Donald Trump and his allies to testify before a special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election.

But Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney delayed Kemp’s testimony until the November election because Kemp is in a re-election campaign against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp argued that he was being pursued by Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis, who is leading the criminal investigation, for “improper political motives.”

The governor’s lawyers asserted that local prosecutors “engineered the governor’s interaction with the investigation to peak in the middle of an election cycle.”

Camp’s lawyers said the governor agreed to a “voluntary” interview on July 25 but claimed the interview was canceled and that the subpoena was issued after Camp’s lawyers questioned the scope of the interview.

While the judge characterized the negotiations for Kemp’s testimony as “torture,” he said Kemp was nevertheless obligated to appear before the investigative panel.

“The governor must honor the subpoena — as have the secretary of state and attorney general and many other state agents in this criminal proceeding,” McBurney wrote, referring to a number of high-profile officials who have been subpoenaed.

“Sovereign immunity waives civil actions, not criminal ones.”

Kemp, however, is hardly the only witness who has sought to quash the summons.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. A federal judge could rule as soon as this week on whether he should be forced to appear.

Graham’s lawyers have argued that the legislator is protected from such scrutiny by legislative privilege.

