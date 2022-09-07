New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Georgia authorities say they have identified the man who killed a Michigan teenager and dumped her body along a highway in 1989.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the deceased truck driver, Henry Frederick “Hoss” Wise, was identified through genealogical DNA technology as the teenager’s killer.

Stacey Lynn Chahorsky was 19 years old when she went missing. The Michigan resident called her mother in September 1988 to say she was returning home from the South.

Her remains were found near Interstate 59 in Georgia in December 1988 — just miles from the Alabama state line — but were not identified until March 2022.

After the identity was announced in March, investigators began searching for Chahorsky’s killer.

“GBI agents assigned to this investigation requested the assistance of genealogical DNA from the FBI,” the GBI said in a press release. “The FBI used Othram, a specialized laboratory in this advanced test, and received positive results on June 13, 2022.”

“The GBI began interviewing the family and obtained DNA swabs to compare to profiles created by genealogical DNA and identified Wise,” the press release continued.

According to the GBI, Wise was burned to death in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in 1999. He had a criminal history that included theft, assault and obstructing a police officer.

The GBI’s press release included a note of gratitude from Chahorsky’s mother, Mary Beth Smith, who thanked all involved.

“[She thanks] All the people in Dade County who cared for Stacey [sic] She was brought home to Norton Shores, Michigan and the Norton Shores Police Department never gave up on finding her.”