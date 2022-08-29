New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A group of Georgia high school football players who helped save a woman trapped in her car after a serious crash earlier this month have been named honorary first responders.

Rome High School football players Caesar Parker, Trayvon Adams, Anteon Carey, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore received the award last week, according to WSB-TV.

Kurt Stuenkel, CEO of Atrium Health Floyd, visited the school to recognize the athletes for their heroic actions. First responders who arrived at the scene of the accident helped present awards to the players.

The players previously spoke to “Fox & Friends” about their efforts to save the woman.

“Everybody’s calling us heroes and saying we saved a life and saying all positive things about us. But you know, I think we did the right thing,” Adams said. “You know, I wouldn’t feel good if we didn’t. I feel like ‘hero’ is a bit of a stretch. We did the right thing.”

On August 12, the boys were coming to school when they saw a 50-year-old woman fall down.

The door of the vehicle was locked, the woman could not get out.

Math teacher Luis Goya, who called 911 after witnessing the incident himself, said the athlete ran from her car to help the woman.

“They literally started using their strength to open the door, so that the woman could be released. After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys opened it and helped her out of the car. She was shaking and still scared, but our RHS boys comforted her and Could help her,” Goya wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

“The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They helped this woman without fear,” he added.

