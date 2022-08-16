New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has secured the support of a high-profile Republican from neighboring South Carolina as he seeks re-election this year in a rematch with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, who he narrowly lost four years ago.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations under former President Trump’s administration, endorsed Kemp on Tuesday.

“Governor Brian Kemp knows how to win. He’s a fighter who has kept Georgia open for business, lowered income taxes, suspended the gas tax and brought record new jobs to the Peach State. Gov. Kemp beat Stacey Abrams once and he’ll win. That’s again in November.” Haley said in a statement first shared with Fox News.

Kemp said, “I’m honored to have Ambassador Nikki Haley’s support as we work to stop the Biden-Abrams agenda from taking hold in Georgia. As a former governor, Ambassador Haley knows the state’s leadership is the last line of defense against the failed liberal policies that have created record inflation, high gas prices and an economic recession.”

Here’s what the latest Fox News poll shows in the Georgia governor’s race

“With her support — and the support of conservatives across the country — Marty, the girls and I will wake up every day since Election Day and fight to keep our state the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Kemp added, referring to his wife and children.

Haley took aim at the Biden administration on foreign policy

Kemp’s team says Haley is likely to join the governor on the campaign trail in the coming weeks.

Haley, who has been criss-crossing the country for the past year and a half helping fellow Republicans running for the 2022 election, is the second nationally known South Carolina GOP politician to endorse Kemp this summer, a few weeks ago when Sen. Tim was supportive. Scott is another well-known GOP legislator, Sen. of Arkansas. Tom Cotton, helping raise funds for Kemp. Haley, Scott and Cotton are all considered potential contenders for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Recent opinion polls in the race have the governor holding a mid-single-digit advantage over Abrams, the Democratic Party’s rising star — a former state Democratic legislative leader and champion of voting rights.

Kemp took aim at Abrams in the first ad of his general election campaign

A Fox News poll conducted late last month showed Kemp holding a three-point edge over Abrams. But Abrams, known as a ruthless fundraiser, enjoys a significant campaign cash advantage over the governor.

Kemp easily defeated a Republican challenge from former Sen. David Perdue in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary on May 24 — endorsed and heavily supported by Trump. Kemp was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence during the primary campaign, and Pence headlined a rally for Kemp during the primary, the same night Trump held a tele-rally for Perdue.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The governor appears to have come out of his fiery primary with Perdue with less loss than originally expected, thanks to his landslide victory. Trump, who has spent nearly a year and a half attacking the governor for confirming President Biden’s narrow 2020 election victory in Georgia, has been silent on Kemp since the primary.

Abrams faced no opposition in securing the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.