A judge on Monday denied Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s motion to dismiss a subpoena from the Fulton County district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump and his associates over potential 2020 election interference.

However, the ruling said Kemp could not be forced to testify before the November midterms, when he faces a second term against Gov. Democrat Stacey Abrams.

In a six-page decision, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert CI McBurney said Kemp must honor Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis’ subpoena to testify before a special-purpose grand jury, saying, “Sovereign immunity extends to criminal, not civil actions. . . .”

“The question remains as to when the governor will have to honor his subpoena. The answer will come after the November 8, 2022 general election,” McBurney wrote. “The governor is on a re-election campaign and this criminal grand jury investigation should not be used by the district attorney, the governor’s opponent, or the governor himself to influence the outcome of that election. The better and more prudent course is to allow the election to proceed without further litigation or other activity about the governor’s involvement in the work of the special purpose grand jury. After the conclusion, the court expects the Governor’s legal team to make immediate arrangements for his appearance.”

Willis began her investigation after a January 2, 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was revealed. In the call, Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” the number of votes needed to overturn the election results in Georgia. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He described the call as “perfect”.

Since then the scope of the investigation has increased greatly. Over the past few weeks, Willis has been filing petitions for testimony from about a dozen high-ranking Trump associates amid fears that Trump’s declaration of himself as a 2024 presidential candidate could throw a wrench into his investigation.

Raffensperger and several other state officials have already appeared before a special grand jury.

Kemp’s lawyers argued that immunities related to his position as governor would protect him from testifying, accusing Willis of pursuing the subpoena for “improper political gain.”

McBurney can appeal Monday’s ruling to anyone.

Last week, a federal appeals panel of judges agreed to delay the testimony of Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C.

Former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani also fought the subpoena, eventually testifying in Atlanta last week.

Most recently, Willis filed petitions Thursday to have former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as attorneys Sidney Powell, James “Phil” Waldron and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epstein testify before a special grand jury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.