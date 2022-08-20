New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Georgia judge has refused to block part of the state’s election law that would have prevented people from handing out food and water along certain sections of voting lines.

Last year when the State Legislature was considering the Electoral Amendment Bill, this section received a lot of attention. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups it would stay in place while the cases are pending.

Thursday’s ruling means the limit will remain in place during key midterm elections in the Peach State, ending tipping control over the upper chamber at a time when the Senate is contested.

Activists denounced the election bill as an attempt to suppress voters, with President Joe Biden calling it “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Many groups focus on food and water provision. However, the law is specific where food and water handouts are prohibited. The bill also clarifies that the section is designed to prevent solicitation of votes “in any manner”.

No person may give gifts, distribute campaign materials, serve food and drink, or “in a polling place within 150 feet of the outside edge of any building; ask any person to sign at any polling place; [or] “A voter standing in line at any polling station within 25 feet,” the bill said.

The state argued that it was too close to the election to make any changes to the law.

U.S. District Judge JP Bowley appeared to agree with the state that changes to the law were inappropriate closer to November, but the matter remains unresolved.

Although Bouley acknowledged that the plaintiffs had presented their case in time, he was swayed by the desire to ensure the rules were consistent across all elections so that the cycle would be uniform.

He said different rules in November than in the primary elections earlier this year would confuse election workers and further undermine confidence in the election.

“Though there is some evidence on record that the order prohibiting the enforcement of food, drink and gift ban in the supplementary zone may not be the most complex change to be implemented by the election authorities during the election, there is significant evidence. It is in the State’s interest to avoid voter confusion, conduct a smooth and orderly election process and promote confidence in that process.” The order is vitiated,” he wrote.