New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The first shake-up of College football season came

The Associated Press later released its Top 25 poll Week 1 of the college football season And there was some movement.

Alabama remains No. 1 in the nation with 44 first-place votes after a 55-0 shutout of Utah State.

Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as the Crimson Tide held Utah State to just 136 yards of offense.

LSU transfer safety facing four-game academic suspension: Report

Georgia beats Oregon 49-3 to beat Ohio State at No. 2 position. Quarterback Stetson Bennett picked up where he left off last season, throwing for 368 yards on 25-of-31 passing, but Georgia racked up 571 yards of offense on the day.

“If you’re watching from home and you see what they did today, I think you’re saying, ‘Man, I’d love to play in that offense,'” coach Kirby Smart said after the win over Oregon.

Texas quarterback Quinn Evers stunned with bad news after winning season opener

Ohio State dropped one spot after a win over Notre Dame, and Michigan moved up four spots to No. Reached 4.

Redshirt junior Cade McNamara led the way for Michigan, completing 9 of 18 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. McNamara will sit out Week 2 as sophomore JJ McCarthy starts against Hawaii.

“I think I’ve said the same thing to you — I want to have a starting quarterback at every one and be very transparent with that,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said, according to ESPN. “Also, if things are as good as they come out of camp, they’re very close to dying, then we — as coaches — have to find a way to maximize their talent for best use. The team. That remains a very viable option.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clemson moves into the top five after beating Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Texas A&M remains at No. 6, with Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and USC rounding out the top-10.

The Trojans moved up four spots after a 66-14 win over Rice. This is USC’s first time in the top 10 since the end of the 2017 season.

Florida made the biggest jump in the rankings, going from the unranked team in the nation to No. 12 after beating Utah in The Swamp. Utes slipped six places to 13th.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Tennessee appears in the top 25 under head coach Josh Heupel at No. 24 after beating Ball State 59-10 in Week 1. The real test for the Vols comes in Week 2, when they face No. 17 against Pittsburgh.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the top 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report