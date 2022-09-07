New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Georgia deputy police chief arrested for prostitution in Florida was caught in a detective sting and offered White Claw as part of payment for sexual activity, authorities said.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested Thursday in Polk County, Florida for soliciting a prostitute. He was booked into the Polk County Jail but was released after posting a $500 bond.

DiPrima was attending a polygraph training workshop in Orlando when he responded to an online escort ad. But the ad was part of a weeklong undercover operation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department designed to identify people involved in human trafficking and arrest those involved in prostitution.

He started a conversation with a detective the day before his arrest.

“Are you available tonight? I want to come see you – what’s your rate?” he asked in a text message.

According to authorities, DiPrima agreed to meet for sex, but he “freaked out” and asked to meet the following evening.

On Thursday, he agreed to pay $120 for a half-hour of “full-service,” the sheriff’s office said.

He showed up at an undisclosed location in an undercover police cruiser normally assigned to US Drug Enforcement Administration agents and handed the detective $180 and a multi-pack of White Claw hard seltzer. Diprima was then arrested.

“What are you thinking?” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference Tuesday. “You just want to go, man, have you lost your last three brain cells, or do you just have cabbage for a brain?”

Before his arrest, DiPrima told detectives he had talked online the night before with another prostitute who asked him to put $200 on a CashApp card and took a picture of him. As he did so, the escort took the card information and stole the money.

“This guy’s a cop — and he was tricked by a prostitute,” Judd said.

The Cartersville Police Department said DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation. He has been working in the department since 1996 and has served as deputy police chief since 2015. He is also a graduate of the FBI Academy.

“If all else fails, he can write a book: How to Destroy Your Career in Three Easy Steps,” Judd said.