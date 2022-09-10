New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two Georgia sheriff’s deputies who were shot and killed while serving arrest warrants this week were identified Friday.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputies Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Colesky were killed Thursday while arresting a burglary suspect at a Marietta-area home, the sheriff’s office said.

After a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement, the suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, were taken into custody. Cook was charged with the alleged theft and Golden was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and two counts of murder.

Erwin Jr., 38, was a father of two who joined the sheriff’s office in 2012. And Coleski, 42, was a U.S. Army veteran who joined the sheriff’s office in 2007.

“He was a great man, a man of character and integrity, a family man, he loved his family and children,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said at a news conference.

The sheriff’s office and the victims’ families are mourning the deaths.

“We are heartbroken in Cobb County,” the sheriff said. “It’s a sad night for two families, two wives who have lost wonderful husbands.”

Deputies were serving a warrant at the home around 7:45 p.m. Thursday when they were attacked in what Owens described as an ambush.

Owens said deputies knocked on the door and rang the doorbell but no one answered. As the deputies were returning to their patrol car, a vehicle approached and someone inside the vehicle fired at them.

It is unclear if both suspects were in the vehicle when the shooting began.

The sheriff said deputies were able to alert dispatchers of the shooting.

A standoff ensued between the suspect and law enforcement, and Cook and Golden were eventually taken into custody.

The Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation is accepting donations to support the families of fallen deputies.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state offered condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Owens said Republican Gov. Brian Kemp called him personally to offer state resources.