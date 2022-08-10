New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I took my daily covid test this morning and tested positive for covid-19,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Yesterday before my speech, I tested negative. Today I’m experiencing mild symptoms and I’m grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted.”

Abrams said she will spend the next few days at home, taking meetings using Zoom and her phone.

“I look forward to getting back on the road soon and meeting people from all over Georgia,” she said.