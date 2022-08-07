New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Oxford, Georgia couple has been arrested after authorities produced domestic child sexual abuse material with at least one adopted child living with them.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they raided a Loganville home on July 27 after receiving a tip that someone was downloading child pornography.

After interviewing the unidentified suspect, who admitted to collecting child porn, police allegedly learned of another person in the county who was “producing domestic child sexual abuse material with at least one child living in the home,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The second suspect collected evidence confirming that he sexually assaulted the children and documented the acts on video.

Police executed a search and arrest warrant at a home in Oxford that same night and arrested Zachary Zullock and William Zullock, the adoptive father of the pair of brothers.

Walton County’s Office of Family and Child Services was alerted to the need for emergency protective placement of the children and joined deputies in responding to the home to help protect two young children living at the suspect’s home.

Each of the men is charged with child molestation, child sexual abuse and child solicitation with indecent intent. William Zulock faces an additional charge of child molestation.

The couple is being held in the Walton County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, digital forensics investigators and special agents provided operational support and analysis for the case, officials said.

According to officials, the children are now safe. The incident is under active investigation.