A Georgia couple was arrested after police said they found a bag of drugs in their car next to their 2-year-old son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.

Jonathan Loftis, 34, and Bethany Smith, 23, have been charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of marijuana after they were pulled over on Interstate 85 earlier this month after they said Loftis was driving erratically. WAGA-TV reported.

Deputies say they found Smith’s 2-year-old daughter in the backseat and also smelled marijuana in the car.

When deputies asked Smith to get out of the car, they said she was having trouble walking.

Officers said they found a bag on the floorboards containing meth and marijuana, which was more than enough to charge them with trafficking.

The bag was next to a 2-year-old boy McDonald’s Happy MealOfficials say.

“Not only was a 2-year-old boy found in the car, but these drugs were found right next to the Happy Meal box, which makes the whole thing worse,” Coweta County Investigator Toby Nix said of the incident.

Deputies said the boy was released to the custody of relatives.