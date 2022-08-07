New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Georgia woman was sentenced Friday to more than 18 years in federal prison in connection with a mother-son fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles and firearms.

Quina Shamira Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted by a federal jury in South Carolina of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud; identity theft; increased identity theft; access device fraud; Interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle; and a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

During her trial, the court rejected Stephens’ attempt to assert sovereign immunity.

So-called sovereign citizens claim that federal courts lack jurisdiction over individuals. The court agreed that this was a “meaningful defense” that had been rejected across the country.

Stephens, who was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of four state felony convictions for fraud-related offenses and was on probation for two of them, allegedly drove the stolen U-Haul van nearly half a dozen states away. It was to be returned before August 2021.

The woman then decided to enroll her son, DeAndre Copes, 23, also of Douglasville, “on a multi-state crime spree in Florida,” prosecutors said. With a loaded semi-automatic handgun in her waistband, Stephens traveled to the East Coast in another stolen U-Haul van, which contained dozens of fraudulent identities and the equipment needed to steal more identities, make fake credit cards and print bogus checks. , according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

She was pulled over by the Latta Police Department in the small town of South Carolina for suspicious behavior when she stopped by a bank.

A search of the van turned up more than a dozen identification documents – including a picture of Stephens under several names; a device to re-encode credit cards with different account information; And more than 25 debit and credit cards, mostly in the names of people other than Stephens or her son, according to prosecutors.

Further forensic investigation by the Secret Service revealed that Stephens would download instructional material from the dark web related to credit card fraud and identity theft and use software from the dark web to obtain personally identifiable information.

The laptop also contained instructional materials and files that could be used to create fake banking websites to steal account information.

“Identity theft is a threat to every citizen, and the personal information of its victims can remain on the dark web forever. This office’s sentence of nearly two decades in federal prison shows how seriously we take these crimes,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said in a statement. “Stephens’ conduct here was particularly heinous. She was a four-time felon who involved her son in a multi-state fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles, false identities, the dark web, obstruction of justice and loaded weapons. We thank our local and federal partners who The jury in this case worked tirelessly to secure a conviction and sentence.”

US District Judge Sherry A. Lydon sentenced Stephens to 224 months in federal prison followed by five years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Stephens was also ordered to pay restitution to her victims.

Her son, who testified at Stephens’ trial, was previously sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

During her sentencing, Stephens received sentence enhancements for being a leader in a criminal enterprise and for obstruction of justice. The court also heard evidence that Stephens fraudulently took out several Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in her name and in the names of others.