New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A woman tried to buy food for a homeless man from a Popeyes store in Atlanta when the police were called on her.

Joe Ortega, a student at Georgia State University, said she was taking an order for DoorDash at a Popeyes location last month when she saw a hungry man.

She decided to order the man some chicken, but said employees at the store near Ponce de Leon Ave. wouldn’t allow the transaction. Posted a video of Ortega Interaction on TikTok And it quickly went viral.

“No ma’am, you can’t do this,” an employee told her in the video.

Dairy Queen creates blizzard-scented throw pillows

Ortega responded, “Why? He’s asking for food?”

“Ma’am, you can’t do it. I could care less about you recording me, baby,” another employee replied before closing the drive-thru window.

Ortega said Popeyes workers called the police on him.

“At that point I was scared, I thought I was going to get arrested,” she told FOX 5 Atlanta. “Maybe I should call my family and maybe I won’t come home tonight.”

Atlanta police confirmed to Fox News Digital that they were called to the incident and said no arrests have been made.

“Units arrived on scene and the caller had already left. The call was cleared with no arrest/report,” said Public Information Officer Benjamin Hopson.

Ortega Fox 5 officials thanked her for trying to buy food for a homeless man.

“The officer pulled me aside and said, ‘Thank you very much for doing that, thank you for buying him food. I appreciate it,'” Ortega said.

An Atlanta skyscraper fire sends dark smoke into the sky

They eventually made contact with a general manager at the store, who was appalled by the incident and allowed Ortega and the man to order whatever they wanted that night for free.

In a follow-up video, the man, Jazz, thanks Ortega for helping him feed him.

“My name is Jazz and thank you,” he said, holding up a Popeyes cup.

In a statement to FOX 5, Popeyes said the company is “committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect.”

Georgia man sentenced to prison for shooting 7-year-old girl near Atlanta mall with stray bullet

“We have confirmed that all employees at this restaurant have been retrained to help navigate a series of guest interactions such as the situation highlighted in the video,” the statement continued.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Popeye’s did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Ortega has started an online fundraiser to help Jazz find a place to live.