A Georgia police department says it is “desperately asking for the public’s help” in tracking down who killed a 7-year-old boy in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in Jonesboro, outside of Atlanta, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Clayton County Capt. Steven Palmer told reporters, “At this point, we really believe the child may have gotten out when no one knew it was out.”

“It’s a sad situation,” he added. “The overall situation is very sad. We have spoken to the parents, contacted them.”

In this accident, the child was declared dead on the spot.

Police also revealed that the person who called 911 was not at the scene when they arrived.

Palmer said the boy’s family lives in the area and is cooperating with the investigation.

“At this time, we have no leads regarding this accident. We are desperately asking for the public’s assistance,” police said in a statement. “If you were traveling on Tara Blvd at the time, you may not have noticed that you hit someone. We’re asking you to call us if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area.”