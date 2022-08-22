New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A soybean spill about a mile from the area in July in a creek in Georgia has killed large numbers of fish.

More than 100 fish have died so far in Flat Creek, a tributary of Lake Lanier in Hall County, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday, August 22.

Last week, local news affiliate Fox 5 Atlanta first reported the death, which has been linked to the presence of soybeans in the water system.

In an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta, Becca Risser, headwater watershed specialist at Chattahoochee Riverkeeper – a nonprofit organization that monitors water quality, said, “We started seeing problems with soybeans in the creek, with dissolved water.”

Risser explained that the bacteria that decompose waterlogged soybeans are “[using] Bring up all the dissolved oxygen in the stream and lower the dissolved oxygen levels too low for the fish to survive.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Risser explained, “As the bacteria eat the soybeans, they use dissolved oxygen in the water to fuel their metabolism, just like animals do. This also lowers the oxygen in the water. The fish have less to survive.”

“The state standard for dissolved oxygen in a water body like Flat Creek is 5 milligrams of oxygen per liter of water, but we found dissolved oxygen levels below 1 mg/L at the spill site,” Risser added.

Risier told Fox 5 Atlanta that experts in the area are trying to reoxygenate Flat Creek to help pull fish away from the presence of soybeans.

According to the National Hydrography Dataset published by the United States Geological Survey, Flat Creek is a stream that is approximately five miles long.

The Georgia Department of Environmental Protection’s August 12 “Flat Creel Fish Kill Report” counted 21 dead bluegill fish, 74 dead mosquitofish and an unspecified number of dead worms.

According to Riser’s interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, an investigation into how the soybeans ended up in Flat Creek is ongoing.

“We are aware of a train that happened upriver from here that had three rail cars loaded with soybeans that ended up near the headwaters of Flat Creek,” she told Fox 5 Atlanta.

According to a statement emailed to Fox 5 Atlanta, Norfolk Southern Railway is the company that transported the soybeans and experienced the derailment last month.

“On July 29, three cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Gainesville, resulting in the release of soybeans,” the Atlanta-based rail company wrote.

“[Norfolk Southern] And our contractors responded immediately and worked to contain the spilled material. There was no impact on Flat Creek,” the statement continued. “On Friday, August 12, we were made aware of soybean material in Flat Creek.

Fox News Digital asked Norfolk Southern to investigate the possibility of spilled soybeans traveling up Flat Creek through wind or wildlife disturbance.

Norfolk Southern has not been named as the cause of the mysterious soybean spill in Flat Creek.

Soybeans have been grown in the Peach State since the 18th century, and are a livestock feed, according to Agricultural Resources published by the University of Georgia Extension School.

“The 180,000 acres planted annually in Georgia are used primarily to produce cooking oil, although [College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences] Researchers are busy exploring the value of soybeans as an alternative fuel source,” says the university’s updated soybean guide.

A statement from Norfolk Southern to FOX 5 Atlanta reiterated that the company responded quickly to the train car derailment.

“We have a dedicated staff of environmental experts and contractors experienced in these types of incidents and they responded quickly to help,” Norfolk Southern wrote to Fox 5 Atlanta. “That effort has been ongoing since Friday and we will continue to work with our state partners to identify the source of the material and remove it from the bay.”

The railway company added, “It is important to note that although soybeans are not dangerous, they decompose over time like any other organic material.”

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection told Fox News Digital that the dead fish were found “about a mile downstream from the soybean spill,” and that the beans killed an estimated 100 fish.

“That number could be higher, but due to murky water conditions, our response team could not see the bottom of the stream,” the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection wrote. “The natural decay process of organic matter such as soybeans uses up oxygen. As the soybeans rotted in the creek, they used up all available dissolved oxygen in the water and then left insufficient dissolved oxygen for fish and other aquatic life.”