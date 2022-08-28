New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The owner of a dog rescue group in Atlanta, Georgia was arrested after police found dozens of animals living in deplorable conditions.

Officials said more than 200 dogs were found on Dog Rock Rescue’s property. Wendy Brewer, the owner, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and abandonment.

The Heard County Sheriff’s Office raided the animal shelter after reports of poor conditions and abuse. Officials described dead dogs, dogs suffering from malnutrition and dehydration, and sick dogs living in appalling conditions.

Heard County Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Boswell said, “While we were out there, they saw it was a vulture that swooped down and grabbed a puppy and tried to get away.” “So animal control officers and code enforcement intervened to protect the animals. While they were there, they saw adverse conditions for some of the animals.”

Investigators said they also found a fire pit, where deputies said they found 20 dog skulls with evidence of gunshot wounds.

“Some of the skulls had holes like a possible .22 (caliber),” Boswell said.

Fox 5 learned from neighbors that the shelter had been in disrepair for a long time. They complained of smells, barking and flocks of vultures regularly roaming the property.

Dogs Rock Rescue was licensed and its Facebook page is full of dogs finding forever homes. Pets were frequently adopted out to rescues at PetSmart, however, after last weekend’s adoption event, representatives said they still found the animals in a rescue van parked on the property.

“Obviously, some of the animals need to be euthanized. But the majority of them are viable and we’re looking for a place for them to go,” Lt. Boswell said.

No announcement has been made as to when the dogs will be available for adoption or fostering.