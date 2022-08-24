New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Georgetown University wants masks to continue to be worn during in-class instruction this fall amid rising cases of Covid-19 and monkeypox outbreaks across the country.

The veil mandate, which applies to students in classrooms and teaching labs, does not apply to “informal gatherings” in places like libraries and study spaces. Public health guidance The Washington, DC, school released Wednesday.

Students traveling to the third fall term from Pandemic must also wear a mask on university-sponsored public transportation and university health care facilities. Under ongoing DC regulations, every student in quarantine must continue to wear masks for ten days.

Unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption, students, faculty, staff and visitors to Georgetown University must receive the primary course of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a booster if they are eligible.

Many colleges and universities across the country reinstated veil mandates last spring amid a “significant increase.” Cases of Covid-19 in the premises.

Georgetown University at that time joined Rice University, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University and American University in renewing their veil mandates on campus.

During an April 6 announcement, Georgetown University said a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases forced the school to reinstate the indoor mask requirement.

According to a university Dashboard 98% of Georgetown University students and faculty have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Georgetown University did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from Fox News Digital.

Adam Sabes contributed to this report.