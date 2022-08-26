New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two Georgetown University students said Friday that the university’s veiled mandate in classrooms is more about regulation than science.

“When we got back to campus and we were in the classroom with the professor. We were told we had to wear a mask,” Campus Reform Correspondent Kathleen Rickert told “Fox & Friends.”

“Now, you don’t have to wear a mask in the gym, you don’t have to wear a mask in the cafeteria, not in the library, not in the study areas, not in the dorms, you just hang out with the professor in the classroom,” she said, adding that professors don’t have to wear a mask.

Georgetown University mandates masks for students during in-class instruction

Georgetown University wants masks to continue to be worn during in-class instruction this fall amid ongoing cases of COVID-19 across the country. An outbreak of monkeypox .

The veil mandate, which applies to students in classrooms and teaching labs, does not apply to “informal gatherings” in places like libraries and study spaces. Public health guidance The Washington, DC, school released Wednesday.

Students traveling to the third fall term from Pandemic must also wear a mask on university-sponsored public transportation and university health care facilities. In accordance with ongoing DC regulations, each student in quarantine must continue to wear masks for 10 days.

Unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption, students, faculty, staff and visitors to Georgetown are required to receive the primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as a booster if they are eligible.

“We stand by this for the students,” Rickert said, calling the mandate “illogical” and “outrageous.”

“Jessica and I were juniors and we didn’t go a year on campus without having Covid. I spent my entire freshman year doing classes in my room, and that was not the experience on a college campus,” she told Katie. Pavlich.

Rickert said the mandate is “senseless” when students remove masks as soon as they leave the classroom.

Fellow Campus Reform correspondent Jessica Costescu agreed, noting that the policy appears to be more about “optics.” She said the university was not following the motto of “follow science”.

Many colleges and universities across the country reinstated veil mandates last spring amid a “significant increase.” Cases of Covid-19 in the premises.

Fox News' John Brown contributed to this report.