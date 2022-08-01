George Takei, JJ Abrams and more pay tribute to late ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols

(CNN)George Takei and JJ Abrams Pay Tribute to Late “Star Trek” Actress Nichelle Nichols Who died on Saturday at the age of 89.
Nichols played Enterprise crew member Nyota Uhura in the series and several “Trek” films.
“I want to say more about the incredible, incredible Nichelle Nichols who shares the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise,” Takei wrote on social media. “Today my heart is heavy, my eyes are shining like the stars, my dear friend.
Abrams, who directed the 2009 “Star Trek” reboot and 2013’s “Star Trek Into Darkness,” called Nichols “a remarkable woman in a remarkable role.”
“A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be greatly missed. Sending much love and respect,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Star Trek” star William Shatner also paid tribute, writing, “She was a beautiful woman and played an admirable character who did so much to redefine social issues in the US and around the world.”
Georgia politician and “Trek” fan Stacey Abrams posted a photo of herself with Nichols and captioned it, “One of my most treasured photos – Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and awesome actor Godspeed. Her kindness and bravery paved the way for so many. She will forever be among the stars.” smell it.”
Actor Coleman Domingo wrote, “Nichelle Nichols told us we’re in outer space. We’re limitless. Today is heaven.”
NASA’s official Twitter account posted a tribute, saying: “We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer and role model, who symbolized what was possible for so many. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and for generations Inspired to reach for the stars.”
Jason Alexander wrote, “My love for the original Star Trek is endless. Nichelle Nichols was a ground breaker and a lifelong proud ambassador for her show, her role, and science. And a truly beautiful person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier.”