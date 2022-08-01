George Takei, JJ Abrams and more pay tribute to late ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols

(CNN) George Takei and JJ Abrams Pay Tribute to Late “Star Trek” Actress Nichelle Nichols Who died on Saturday at the age of 89.

Nichols played Enterprise crew member Nyota Uhura in the series and several “Trek” films.

“I want to say more about the incredible, incredible Nichelle Nichols who shares the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise,” Takei wrote on social media. “Today my heart is heavy, my eyes are shining like the stars, my dear friend.

Abrams, who directed the 2009 “Star Trek” reboot and 2013’s “Star Trek Into Darkness,” called Nichols “a remarkable woman in a remarkable role.”

“A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be greatly missed. Sending much love and respect,” he wrote on Twitter.

