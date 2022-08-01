New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasted far-left billionaire George Soros, accusing him of wanting to “do away with law enforcement” after suggesting that some homicide rates are rising in GOP-led states despite tough-on-crime policies. Terrell joined “America’s Newsroom” on Monday to discuss why he believes the role is a “welcome sight” for violent criminals.

Soros Radio Takeover: Rep. Mayra Flores urges Hispanic community to ‘fight for your abuela’s values’

Leo Terrell: Those cities like Chicago, New York are run by minorities. He is claiming the criminal justice system is racist. What he wants to do is dismantle the criminal justice system. It wants it Eliminate law enforcement. He doesn’t want law enforcement and is a welcome sight to career criminals and gang members.

Watch the full interview with “America’s Newsroom” below: