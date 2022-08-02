New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Liberal mega-donor George Soros pledged that he has “no intention” of reducing his donations to progressive district attorneys and dismissed the notion that their policies are responsible for rising crime across the country.

“Some politicians and pundits have tried to blame the recent rise in crime on the policies of reform-minded prosecutors,” Soros wrote in an op-ed. Published on Sunday In The Wall Street Journal. “The research I’ve seen says otherwise. The most rigorous academic study, analyzing data from 35 jurisdictions, shows no correlation between the election of reform-minded prosecutors and local crime rates.”

Soros tried to tout the policies implemented by prosecutors he donated millions of dollars to, including New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, as “popular” and “effective.”

“This agenda includes prioritizing criminal-justice system resources to protect people from violent crime. We treat drug addiction as a disease, not a crime. And it seeks to end the criminalization of poverty and mental illness,” Soros wrote. The goal is not to defraud the police but to restore trust between the police and the police, a partnership that promotes solving crimes.”

Soros also claimed that “the idea that there is a choice between justice and security is false” and argued that public security will improve if people “trust the justice system.”

Soros not only defended progressive prosecutors across the country, but pointed the finger at Republican leaders and suggested they were responsible for more murders.

“In fact, violent crime has generally been rising faster in recent years in jurisdictions without reform-minded prosecutors,” Soros wrote. “Homicide rates are soaring in some Republican states led by tough-on-crime politicians.”

It comes as an article by Soros Violent crime has increased In recent years he has supported progressive district attorneys in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and other areas.

Voters in San Francisco recently Voted to recall Soros-backed District Attorney Chesa Boudin has seen increases in both crime and homelessness in recent years.

Voters in Los Angeles are pushing for a recall election for Gascon as violence, particularly by suspects released back onto the streets by Gascon’s policies after committing other crimes, continues to plague the city.

Soros’ Open Society Foundation declined Fox News Digital’s request for comment.