George Soros and other left-wing billionaires have pumped millions of dollars into a Chuck Schumer-aligned super PAC as they look to maintain a majority in the upper chamber of Congress, federal records show.

According to new Federal Election Commission filings, Soros directed $2.5 million from his Democracy PAC to the Senate Majority PAC in July, while hedge fund billionaire James Simons added the same amount. The two were the largest donors to the committee last month, which now enters the home stretch of the midterm elections with nearly $73 million in cash.

The new Soros cash brings his total to Senate Majority PAC for the 2022 election to $10 million, making him one of the biggest contributors behind dark money to the nonprofit affiliated with the PAC.

Majority Forward, a nonprofit that does not identify its funders, has contributed at least $27 million to the Senate Majority PAC this cycle, according to a previous Fox News Digital review of campaign finance records.

Majority Forward collected a record $105 million between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, according to its most recent tax forms. The nonprofit maintains a close relationship with Senate Majority PAC.

Longtime Schumer ally JB Poersch is chairman of both Majority Forward and Senate Majority PAC. The groups also share office space and staff. Majority Forward has paid nearly $615,000 to Senate Majority PAC so far for salaries, insurance and IT security for the 2022 election.

While the Senate Majority PAC operates primarily by supporting Democratic politicians, the group tested a new strategy this election cycle by promoting at least one Republican primary candidate it sees as more vulnerable in the general election.

During June’s Republican Colorado Senate primary, Democratic Colorado, an obscure group, spent millions supporting more conservative state Rep. Ron Hanks, who faced off against businessman Joe O’Dea.

Democratic Colorado donors poured millions into the primary. But after the group’s first campaign finance report was released on July 20, the Colorado Sun found that Senate Majority PAC was the sole source of the group’s $4 million in funding.

The strategy backfired, and O’Dea won the primary by nearly ten percentage points to face Democratic Senator Michael Bennett in a critical race this November. Democratic Colorado filed for bankruptcy on the same day it filed its first financial report and closed up shop.

This is not the first time that dark money has been among the top backers of Majority Forward and Soros’ Senate Majority PAC. During the 2020 election, Majority Forward passed at least $50 million to the committee, while Soros added $11.5 million from his Democracy PAC, filings show.

Senate Majority PAC had not responded to Fox News Digital’s inquiry into its donations by the time of publication.