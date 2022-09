George Clooney and Julia Roberts couldn’t stop laughing when they had to film a kiss for ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

(CNN) Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together.

The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy extra fun.

“Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It takes 80,'” Clooney said The New York Times. “She’s like, ‘What the hell?'”

“It took us 79 times to laugh and then one of us kissed,” Roberts told the publication.

The two next co-star in “Ticket to Heaven,” A film about a divorced couple who try to stop their daughter from getting married.

