George Clooney and Julia Roberts couldn’t stop laughing when they had to film a kiss for ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

(CNN)Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together.
The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy extra fun.
“Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It takes 80,'” Clooney said The New York Times. “She’s like, ‘What the hell?'”
“It took us 79 times to laugh and then one of us kissed,” Roberts told the publication.
The two next co-star in “Ticket to Heaven,” A film about a divorced couple who try to stop their daughter from getting married.
“We have a friendship that people are aware of and we’re going into it as a divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so it’s on for us,” Roberts said.
She and Clooney have previously appeared together on screen in “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Money Monster” and “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.”
Roberts joked in an interview about the two reuniting for “Ticket to Paradise.” Diversity In May, Ironically suggested that fans should lower their expectations for the film.
“I think it’s so funny, and George is so funny, and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because it’s so good, it’s just going to explode on that. I think it should be commercial for the movie: ‘Maybe it’s terrible. It’s going to happen,'” she laughed.
“Ticket to Paradise” debuts in theaters on October 21.