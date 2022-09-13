New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard, game-winning field goal as the Seattle Seahawks spoiled Russell Wilson’s comeback on Monday night.

Wilson had the ball in the final minutes of the game, driving down the field to win games in these moments on several occasions. But he couldn’t get enough yardage to make McManus’ game-winning field goal look better.

On fourth-and-five, new head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to go for a field goal, tied for the second-longest in NFL history, instead of giving Wilson a shot to gain five yards. .

It had the distance, but the ball kept leaking to the left and Seattle head coach Pete Carroll celebrated the win as Wilson’s replacement, Geno Smith, took a knee in the upset victory.

There’s a lot to like about Smith, who made his debut in eight years. He opened his game with a touchdown drive, an easy score over Will Disley to make it 7-0.

Russell Wilson receives loud boos from the Seattle crowd as he makes his Broncos debut

Smith was very efficient, going 23-28 with 195 yards and two touchdowns. He also protected the ball with no interceptions.

Wilson had 340 yards on 29-42 through the air, but more importantly the Broncos’ red zone opportunities were dire. Simply put, they need to win this game when they have the ball twice on the one-yard line and twice on the three-yard line.

They didn’t score a touchdown on those chances.

Running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams both fumbled one and Seattle recovered both. Then, Wilson almost got an escape touchdown, but his tight end went out of bounds with his second foot. He couldn’t find the end zone on the next few plays.

Pete Carroll of the Seahawks clears up doubts in the wake of Russell Wilson’s absence

It was the first time since 1987 that a team lost two touchdowns at the goal line.

Carroll told everyone he believed in his team despite losing Wilson, and that rang true with the rabid Seahawks fans, The 12s, long clamoring for their new quarterback and disrupting their old game. The fans were certainly a factor as delay of game penalties came the Broncos way on several occasions.

Wilson, still looking for his first win, will have to do so in Week 2 when he takes on the Houston Texans in Denver.

As for Smith and the Seahawks, they aim to use their momentum as they travel to San Francisco against the 49ers, who also upset the Chicago Bears in Week 1.