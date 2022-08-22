New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meet the robo-taxi, the robo-janitor.

General Motors has devised a new way to keep its upcoming autonomous ride-hailing vehicles clean.

The Electric Cruise Origin is designed as a fully driverless vehicle with subway-style seating and doors for passengers.

It is planned to be produced in Michigan and operated by GM’s Cruise Service in the near future.

Since there’s no employee on board to tidy things up during a shift, GM has filed a patent application on a type of floor that could eliminate most of the mess itself.

dedication, Originally discovered by GM AuthorityBasically describes a powered treadmill with a fixed floor position.

Vehicle-mounted sensors and cameras can detect when cleaning is needed, make sure no occupants are present, and rotate the floor surface, equipped with ribs and crevices to catch debris and liquids.

Debris is poured into a collection tray, which can then be cleaned when the vehicle returns to its base for service or charging. Heating elements are used to melt snow and ice.

“Manual cleaning procedures require access to cleaning equipment not normally present in the vehicle, are time-consuming, and require access to a waste receptacle to dispose of waste,” the filing explains.

“For taxi and ride-sharing vehicles, operating time may be lost because the vehicle cannot be cleaned while the vehicle is in transit to pick up the next fare.”

Cruz currently operates a fleet of self-driving Chevrolets Bolt Subcompact SUVs in San FranciscoBut it aims to launch Origin in 2023.

The prototype of the Origin unveiled in 2020 is not equipped with the feature, and GM has not confirmed that the production version will have it.