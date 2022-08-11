New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Michigan police on Thursday shut down the Orion General Motors assembly plant pending an investigation.

The police were turning away the workers who came to the plant early in the morning. While some reports say authorities are investigating the murder, local police would not confirm to Fox News Digital that there was a killing at the plant. However, he noted that there was a “fight” between the two men.

Police say they will release more details later Thursday morning.

The Orion GM facility is responsible for making the Chevy Bolt, an electric vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.