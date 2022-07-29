General Kellogg: Time to Push China Back’

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Gen. Keith Kellogg told “America Reports” on Friday that the U.S. must push back against China.

GEN. Keith Kellogg: I think we need to take some action immediately instead of having a carrier battle group, Reagan in Japan with the Seventh Fleet, maybe we should do what we did in 2017, 2020, bring more carrier battle groups into the Pacific region, you know, Perhaps another battle group is stationed here Seventh Fleet in Japan, because it won’t happen Sino-US problem.

That’s going to be an issue that’s going to evolve. Japan is going to develop. The Philippines is going to develop. Vietnam is about to happen A very big regional issue. But to be as tough as they are, we need to push them back and the president needs to push back, maybe in private, but we don’t need to fold and say we won’t go.

China warns of ‘firm’ and ‘absolute’ response if Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan

