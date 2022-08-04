New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The US decision to delay a planned test of an intercontinental ballistic missile is a mistake as China deploys dozens of military aircraft and missiles in the Taiwan Strait, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Kean said Thursday. Movement at a critical moment during increased tension will show weakness.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the Biden administration will postpone a long-planned test of an Air Force Minuteman III ICBM to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing after China threatened to invade Taiwan.

Retired four-star General Keane condemned the move as a sabotage of our own national security interests and called on President Biden to approach rising tensions in the region with a “sense of urgency.”

“I don’t agree with any of that,” Keane said on “The Story.” “We have trials scheduled for good reasons. It’s in our national interest, just keep doing it. That to me shows stability and tenacity and relentlessness.

“It’s not provocative,” he added. “I think … instead of sending a message of strength, we’re sending a message of weakness — and that’s very unnecessary.”

A day after that on Thursday, China claimed that its military had successfully executed a “precision missile strike”. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi left the island.

The US responded by deploying Many warships to the region, but Keane said Biden should “get serious about what’s happening here” and consider a stronger U.S. military response.

“China is moving closer to doing what President Xi has promised if Taiwan doesn’t surrender and voluntarily become part of mainland China… and we’re sitting here, not even having an effective military deterrent against that operation,” he said.

The United States should focus on moving capabilities to the region, Keane said, urging Taiwan to speed up arms and ammunition shipments after months of delays.

“This is outrageous stuff,” he said. “You would think we would have learned our lesson as a result of Afghanistan. So yes, we have to make up our minds here that President Xi’s demise is serious, Putin’s was serious, and we removed him over the years.”

China is coming “inches closer” to war and the United States does not have an effective deterrent against it, Keane said.

“We have to have a sense of urgency,” he said. “No phone call with President Xi will solve this problem. This is our problem to save with our partners in the region.”

Kirby said the ICBM test will be rescheduled for the foreseeable future.