Gender dysphoria is covered by the Disability Act, Court Rules

Richmond, Va. (AP) – A federal ruling that gender dysphoria is covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act will help fend off conservative political efforts to limit access to gender-affirming care, advocates and experts say.

A panel of the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals last week became the first federal appeals court in the country to uphold a landmark 1990 federal law that protects transgender people who suffer anguish and other symptoms as a result of a mismatch between their assigned gender and their identity. Gender identity.

Advocates said the ruling could become a powerful tool to challenge the law, which limits access to medical care and other accommodations for transgender people, including employment and government benefits.

“This is a very important and positive ruling to increase people’s access to gender-affirming care,” said Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The ruling is binding in states covered by the Richmond-based 4th Circuit — Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia — but will inevitably be cited in cases in other states, said Kevin Barry, a law professor at Quinnipiac University. .

The decision comes in the case of a transgender woman who sued the Fairfax County Sheriff in Virginia to jail her with men. The decision is not limited to transgender people challenging prison policies, but applies broadly to all areas of society covered by the Disability Rights Act, including employment, government benefits and services and public accommodations, Barry said.

“This decision addresses a health condition — gender dysphoria — and says that what Congress did in 1990 was wrong,” Barry said.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to phone messages seeking comment.

Some Republican leaders, who have led efforts to limit access to conversion therapy for young people, have labeled it child abuse. For example, Texas Governor Greg Abbott this year ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate the reports. Gender-affirming care for children such as abuse.

A new rule in Florida regulates Medicaid coverage For the treatment of gender dysphoria in adolescents and adults. The state’s health agency previously released a report saying puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely touted as a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, recently tweeted that children should not take puberty blockers “or mutilate their bodies through transgenderism.”

But leading medical institutions contradict those positions, Heng-Lehtinen said.

“This health care is under political attack in much of the country, but all the credible experts involved in medicine — the American Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Association and others — have recognized for years that it is primary care,” Heng-Lehtinen said.

In the case before the 4th Circuit, Kesha Williams was originally assigned to live on the women’s side of the Fairfax County Jail when she arrived in 2018.

Williams told the nurse that she was transgender, had gender dysphoria and had received hormone treatments for the past 15 years. But after explaining that she had not undergone genital surgery, she said she was assigned to the men’s section under the policy of classifying inmates according to their genitalia.

In her lawsuit, Williams said she was harassed and that her prescribed hormone medication was repeatedly delayed or skipped. Deputies ignored her requests to refer to her as a woman and instead referred to her as “mister,” “sir,” “he” or “gentleman.” Her requests to shower in private and to have body searches conducted by a female deputy were denied.

A federal judge granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by the sheriff’s office, finding Williams could not sue under the law because the Americans with Disabilities Act excludes “gender identity disorders resulting from physical impairments.”

A three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit overturned that ruling, sending the case back to US District Court.

In its ruling on August 16, the 4th Circuit panel noted that there is a difference between gender identity disorder and gender dysphoria. The court cited advances in medical understanding that led the American Psychiatric Association to remove gender identity disorder from the current Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and add gender dysphoria, defined as “medically significant distress” experienced by some transgender individuals, in the manual. . Symptoms include severe anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

The modern diagnosis of gender dysphoria “affirms that the medical needs of a transgender person deserve the treatment and protection of anyone,” Judge Diana Gribbon Motz wrote in the majority opinion.

Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. dissented in part.

“Whether we focused on it when Congress passed the ADA or look beyond today, Williams fails to distinguish between gender identity disorder and gender dysphoria,” Quattlebaum wrote.