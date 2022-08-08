New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley fears former President Donald Trump will try to use the military to stay in power after his efforts to overturn the 2020 election failed, a report said Monday.

Although Milley played a relatively quiet role in the early years of Trump’s presidency, he came to a crossroads in 2018 when he accompanied Trump on his infamous march through Lafayette Square outside the White House. The New Yorker reported.

Protesters were pushed aside for Trump’s appearance, and Milley later apologized for attending, saying his presence gave the impression that the military was working against Trump’s opponents.

“As many of you have seen, the result of my photograph in Lafayette Square last week sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society,” Milley said at the time. “I shouldn’t have been there. My presence at that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military being involved in domestic politics.”

“As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake I learned from, and I sincerely hope we can all learn from it,” he added.

Milley reportedly drafted a resignation letter after the incident, but decided not to send it to Trump.

“F*** that s***, I’ll fight him,” he told his crew. “If they want to court-martial me, or put me in jail, so be it. But I’ll fight from the inside.”

Milley ordered a review of U.S.-China military contacts amid warnings that Beijing poses a threat to national security

As the 2020 election approaches, Milley is increasingly concerned that Trump may start a foreign war and use the military to gain power on the domestic front.

Milley, according to the New Yorker, “anticipated a presidential invocation of a declaration of martial law or mutiny”.

By late November 2020, Milley was focused solely on ensuring the transition of power to then-President-elect Joe Biden.

“Our job is to land this plane safely and have a peaceful transition of power on January twenty,” Milley told the crew at the time. “This is our responsibility to this country.”

When Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, Milley told the New Yorker, Vice President Mike Pence eventually ordered the National Guard to respond.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Trump later said he had suggested deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to the Capitol in the days leading up to the rally, but congressional leaders opposed the idea.