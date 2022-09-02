New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s in-laws not only gave money to one of his biggest political enemies; They fled his state during the pandemic.

Kenneth F. Seibel Jr. and Judith A. Seibel, parents of Newsom’s wife Jennifer Seibel and longtime California residents, became Florida residents in 2020 after buying a $3.3 million Naples home in March of that year, records show. The Siebels still own their California home in Ross, a northern San Francisco suburb.

However, Newsom’s in-laws officially became registered voters in the Sunshine State as of June 2020. Kenneth Seibel is a registered Republican while Judith Seibel has no party affiliation.

The voter registration shift comes as his son-in-law implements some of the nation’s toughest COVID lockdowns, which have been widely described as a lack of restrictions in red states like Florida.

Trust linked to Gavin Newsom’s in-laws who donated to Desantis Pack

Neither Siebels nor Governor Newsom’s office immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Fox News Digital previously learned that the Siebel family trust contributed to a PAC helping Newsom’s political opponent, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, earlier this year.

The Seibel Family Revocable Trust made a $5,000 donation on April 6, 2022, according to contribution records published on the Friends of Ron DeSantis website.

Florida Gov. DeSantis takes swipe at Newsom’s ‘reign of terror’ in California

Kenneth Seibel, an investment manager, is a longtime GOP donor, according to Federal Election Commission filings. His most recent donations include contributions to the campaigns of Republican Sens. Ron Johnson, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley.

Both Newsom and DeSantis are among the top names being touted as 2024 contenders in their respective parties, notably President Biden And former President Trump chose to sit out the next presidential cycle.

Newsom gained national attention in July for airing an ad in Florida telling residents that “freedom is under attack” in the Sunshine State and urging them to go to California “where we still believe in freedom.”

DeSantis responded by slamming Newsom’s “terrible regime,” mocking how he now sees “a lot” of California license plates in his state, adding, “If you go to California, you don’t see a lot of Florida license plates.”

Last week, Newsom pledged $100,000 to the campaign of DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, former Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Florida governor.

Although he is running in California, Gavin Newsom’s campaign is buying ads in Florida

A recent Berkeley IGS Polls survey found that 61% of Californians, including 46% of Democrats, do not want President Biden to seek a second term, and Newsom and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., top among registered Democrats. A potential 2024 nominee.

According to a straw poll conducted by Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit, Newsom is considered a difficult Democrat to beat in 2024, even by conservatives.

The California governor raised eyebrows for his July visit to the White House as President Biden was away on a foreign trip, with critics joking that he was “measuring the drapes.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis has also been buzzing as a potential standard bearer for Republicans in 2024 as the nation awaits a decision on whether former President Trump will seek a return to the White House.

Trump and DeSantis both outperformed CPAC’s straw poll last month Former President The Florida governor received the highest support of 69% of those in attendance, with 24%. All other Republicans polled in the single digits.

In a hypothetical primary without the former president, DeSantis topped the straw poll with 65%. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. is second with 8% support, followed by Cruz with 6% and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with 5%. No one else topped 2% on the second ballot question.

Notably, a New Hampshire poll conducted in June showed 39% of GOP primary voters backing the governor, and DeSantis trailing Trump with 37% backing the former president. However, the recent FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago has some political pundits believing the base will ultimately benefit Trump.

Fox News’ Matt Wall and Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.