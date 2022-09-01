New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An investigation found that California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign donors received billions of dollars in state contracts last year.

The lucrative deals went to nearly 1,000 entities that have pumped Newsom’s campaign with nearly $11 million since 2010.

Generous campaign donors pulled more than $6 billion in contracts from the state of California in 2021, according to an audit by government transparency group OpenTheBooks.

“The Golden State is the Wild West when it comes to the lack of pay-to-play bans,” OpenTheBooks founder Adam Andrzejewski told Fox News Digital. “Even in Illinois, state contractors are barred from giving more than $50,000 in a gubernatorial race. Since that law was enacted, no Illinois governor has been indicted.

“Major California corporations entrenched in the public-private marketplace monopoly are recycling a portion of their profits back to Newsom as political donations,” Andrzejewski said. “Even though the law is restrictive, the pattern is troubling and many people on the spectrum find it highly unethical.”

According to investigation, health care, utility and telecom companies are among the 979 state vendors that have contributed to Newsom’s campaigns and won contracts. The group also identified law firms and large banks.

The top 30 vendors have contracts worth more than $5 billion, the audit shows. At the same time, those vendors pushed more than $1.5 million into Newsom’s campaign coffers from their companies, affiliated PACs, key executives, employees, partners and/or affiliates.

Anthem Blue Cross is one of the biggest winners. Last year, the company secured $844 million in contracts after its employees and affiliates contributed $70,000 to Newsom’s campaigns.

Centene Corporation and its affiliate Health Net earned $206 million in contracts after its employees and groups donated nearly $243,000 to the governor.

Pacific Gas & ElectricIts workers and affiliates contributed $123,000 to Newsom’s campaign, receiving $323 million in contracts in 2021, while UnitedHealth Group employees and organizations contributed $120,000 to Newsom’s campaigns and received $544 million in contracts last year.

“The state makes all contract decisions based on the best interests of the state and its residents,” a spokesperson for Newsom’s office told Fox News Digital.

The watchdog group had to file hundreds of records requests to conduct its analysis.

“At home in Silicon Valley, a $1.1 billion state government investment in an accounting and transparency platform still can’t post their state checkbook online,” Andrzejewski said. “Our team of auditors has completed work on 442 sunshine requests in the last four months.”

OpenTheBooks said its findings show the Golden State needs a “statewide, pay-to-play ban.”

“Major corporations with quasi-state monopolies in their given industries are recycling millions of dollars of their profits back to politicians,” the watchdog said. “The practice is legal in California today, but that doesn’t mean people find it ethical.”