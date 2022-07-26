New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Make no mistake – Gavin Newsom is running for president. He has lived a golden life and is becoming more generous with each passing day. Along the way, his policies have failed dangerously, and those failures should not be visited upon the rest of the nation.

Newsom has been a supervisor, mayor, lieutenant governor and now governor of California. In 2018, the Sacramento Bee ran this article: “The privileged candidate: Why are we letting Gavin Newsom get away with it?” Considering their class, wealth and connections privilege, including the billionaire Getty family, Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Brown. Those connections paved the way for his political success — not Newsom’s ability.

As mayor of San Francisco, overall homelessness (shelters and shelters) increased. Newsom also admitted that “I failed you. We’ve seen an increase in homicides since I’ve been mayor, and I need to reconcile that.” Instead of solving problems, the manager of Newsom’s 2003 mayoral campaign said, “He was very good at seeing where the parade was going and getting out in front.”

That is still true today. While California has been beset by many crises, Newsom has shown the “California Way”. Yes, Newsom inherited some of those problems. However, none have been fixed and some are worse. Here is a partial list:

1. Arrogant Liar: Newsom famously dined at an upscale restaurant during his emergency COVID-19 shutdown. He claimed he followed his own guidelines, but the pictures dispelled that lie. During his public-school shutdown, he falsely claimed he was still a “Zoom” school parent when his children were actually attending private school. Meanwhile, California has banned state-sponsored travel to 22 states because of their alleged “anti-LGBTQ+ policies,” while Newsom allegedly vacationed in one of them.

2. Crisis of Poverty: From 2013 to the present, California ranks first in the nation in poverty, including child poverty, according to the “Census Supplemental Poverty Measure.” In everything we read about California, with this year’s $300 billion budget, poverty alone is an indictment of California’s path and highlights Newsom’s failure.

3. Homelessness: Two years after Newsom was elected governor, “as of January 2020, an estimated 161,548 people in California experienced homelessness on any given day.” Then it got worse. According to HUD, “California’s homeless population is expected to grow by 7% from 2020 to 2021.”

4. Offenses out of control: San Francisco’s DA was recently recalled for being soft on crime. As mayor of San Francisco, Newsom appointed current Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon as San Francisco’s DA. Now that rising crime in Los Angeles has fueled the recall against him, Newsom claims he doesn’t “know” enough about Gascon’s job performance.

For California as a whole, years of “reform” under Prop 47, which lowers fines for theft to less than $950, one Democratic assemblyman said: “We’re seeing an epidemic of theft caused by Proposition 47 that overstated and understated, which, quite literally, made California wild. Made the Wild West.” Meanwhile, homicides are up 31% in 2020 and in a state where nearly half of voters are Democrats, “78% of registered voters said crime has increased in the past year and 65% said it has gotten worse in their local area.”

5. Health Crisis: California is at the forefront of the fentanyl crisis and the marijuana health crisis. In 2020, nearly three times as many people died in San Francisco from illegal drugs, including fentanyl, than from Covid-19. Meanwhile, “a recent CNN investigation found that more Fresno County residents died in 2020 from meth overdoses than from death or suicide; one- or two-vehicle accidents; and fires, falls and drownings combined.”

Beyond that, “in California, hospitalizations for cannabis-related complications have increased — from 1,400 in 2005 to 16,000 by 2019.” Illegal marijuana sales are double legal sales, and California joins 18 other legal marijuana states with “addiction rates nearly 40 percent higher than states without legal marijuana.”

6. Remaining critical crises: California faces perennial water shortages — largely because environmentalists block new water storage despite voter-approved bonds on Newsom’s side. California is the only state that endures a deadly fire season every year, as politicians and bureaucrats block proper management of forests and wooded areas near power lines. Home to a supply-chain crisis — it’s a California port — and Newsom is AWOL on the issue. Despite calling it “jaw dropping” despite the state’s $300-billion budget, Newsom has committed no serious dollars to the problem.

A 2022 study found that “California’s school system ranks #44 in the United States.”

California’s number one export may be people and jobs. I wrote a lot in 2020. According to a 2022 article by the Public Policy Institute of California, “California appears to be on the verge of a new demographic era” — a declining population. Further, “According to Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, nearly 300 corporations have moved their headquarters out of California since the beginning of 2018. The exodus accelerated in 2021, with a total of 74 headquarters moving from California in the 2020s.” Much of the reason is related to California’s ranking of 49th in the Tax Foundation’s 2021 State Business Tax Climate Index.

After all, California has a staggering debt crisis that limits its future. In 2018, in my article, “Top Four Reasons California is Unsustainable,” I wrote that “According to a January 2017 study, California state and local governments are $1.3 trillion as of June 30, 2015.” Another study said that it was actually $2.3 trillion and a recent The Hoover Institute says the pension liability alone is more than $1 trillion, or $76,884 per household. It gets worse. Incredibly, “nearly one in nine Californians is a member of a public pension program,” and according to a public policy analysis, it’s growing. You include infrastructure debt. can also add, which according to some people has reached $800 billion. So, in 2021, California ranks 42nd in fiscal health in the Truth. Accounting rankings.

That person is a person contesting for the post of President. It doesn’t solve anything. He either fails because of his own policies, his social justice crusades, and/or his failure to lead. So, what has he done well?

As the manager of Newsom’s 2003 mayoral campaign said of Newsom, “He was very good at seeing where the parade was going and getting out in front.” The problem is that Newsom believes the parade is leading to the presidency.