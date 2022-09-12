New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism announced a $25 million state-funded fellowship program Wednesday in a budget signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

School dean Geeta Anand announced the new program via her Twitter account on Friday.

“Big news for journalism in the Golden State: Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a budget bill that includes $25 million to Berkeley Journalism to provide local journalism services statewide,” Anand tweeted.

She added, “As far as we know, this is the largest infusion of state-level funding ever into local journalism (please fact-check!).”

According to the announcement, the fellowship program will provide an annual stipend of $50,000 to up to 40 fellows annually for at least three years beginning in 2023.

Chancellor Carol Christ also praised the new program for promoting the place of Berkeley journalism in higher education.

“This program will be incredibly beneficial to the journalism education we teach and the Californians we serve,” Christ said. “The better is advanced when we can rely on reliable, local news coverage that reflects the needs and concerns of all communities. At the same time, providing equitable access to careers in journalism will help ensure that our students can thrive professionally. .”

Another focus of the program, the statement added, is to emphasize a “diverse” class of new journalists from “underrepresented communities.”

Anand continued her Twitter thread, “This is at the core of Berkeley Journalism’s mission: removing financial barriers for journalists who have historically been excluded from the industry. That’s why 1/4 of our freshman class is 1st-gen college students and nearly 60% underrepresented in journalism.” are from communities,” Anand tweeted. “The problem is that J-school students take on a ton of debt (disproportionately borne by women and students of color) and then go into a profession that is not known for paying well. TL DR: It’s a great time to be a journalist. It’s a terrific time to get paid for it.”

Some journalists praised Newsom’s initiative as an effort to support “local journalism”.

“Wow!” exclaimed Washington Post reporter Emma Brown.

Former Salt Lake Tribune reporter Alison Berg tweeted, “This is awesome! I got to audit a class at the UC Berkeley School of Investigative Journalism over the summer. I was an intern at the East Bay Times/Mercury News. Learned a lot and one of the best I’ve ever had. Experience. A great thing for California.”

Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Pierce wrote, “Some great journalism policy news: The California Legislature has funded a $25 million program at UC Berkeley to fund new journalism jobs in needy newsrooms across the state. It came out of @MediaGuildWest’s SB 911 bill. Support reform .”

“Significant in funding local journalism,” tweeted Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism.

A Gallup poll in July found that only 16% of Americans said they had “a great deal or a lot” of confidence in newspapers in 2022, down 5% from the 2021 findings. This is the lowest number since Gallup began reporting opinions about newspapers in 1973.

Television news hit a new record level of trust among Americans, and only 11% of those polled said they had “a great deal or a lot” of trust in the industry.

There have also been various political scandals at different campuses of the University of California, Berkeley. In August, a private housing cooperative near the main campus allegedly banned white visitors from its common areas, while UC Berkeley’s law dean claimed that a “fundamentalist” reading of the Constitution was a “stumbling block” for the Supreme Court.