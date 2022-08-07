Gavin Newsom has criticized California’s handling of the drought, as farms have been decimated

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed California’s severe, years-long drought on California, but the state’s farms are seeing declining yields, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News.

“I think Gavin Newsom has failed when it comes to water,” said McCarthy, who represents a district in California’s Central Valley.

For the second time in nine years, California is experiencing a generational drought — periods of extreme dryness that are normally expected to occur only once in a generation, according to Eric Ekdahl, deputy director of water for the California State Water Resources Control Board. rights. Since 2000, the Golden State has also experienced a megadrought — a drought lasting more than 20 years — Ekdahl said.

“I think the state has actually done very good planning and preparation and execution for the drought,” Ekdahl told Fox News.

The drought-parched West looks to the mighty Mississippi for solutions to the water crisis

Regardless, Farmers’ yield And, as a result, their businesses are suffering, said Sam Parnazian, a third-generation California Central Valley farmer. About one-third of the nation’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts are grown in California, according to the state. Department of Food and Agriculture.

“You look at tens of thousands of acres that have cashews, almonds, pistachios, and they’re just bare,” Parnagian told Fox News. “It’s all dust.”

California experienced brief relief from drought in 2019, just months after Newsom took office, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Drought Center. But by 2021, the state is once again in widespread severe drought — and it could get worse.

“There is a very real possibility for a fourth-year and fifth-year drought,” Ekdahl told Fox News.

Newsom, a Democrat, said McCarthy said the drought-free period needed to be used to prepare.

“You have to store it in years of abundance to have it in years to come when there’s a drought,” McCarthy, a Republican, told Fox News. “That shows you good management.”

McCarthy’s district includes a portion of Kern County, 70% of which is experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. An exceptional drought, the most severe and devastating drought, can lead to widespread wildlife deaths, deforestation, wildfires and lower crop yields, according to NOAA.

Las Vegas ‘water cops’ patrol for water waste amid unprecedented drought

Newsom explained 142-step plan To make California drought resilient in 2020. These include long-term projects such as construction of new water storage, surveying for new water sources and reconstruction of dams.

Most of them are not built A progress report Published in January. Ekdahl said many water projects can take years to complete.

“They didn’t build new water storage, they didn’t build new dams,” McCarthy told Fox News. They continue to let the water go into the sea.”

Newsom’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

“The governor has worked to implement strategies in the Legislature to invest $8 billion Water Resilience Portfolio It will diversify our water supplies, improve ecosystems, improve infrastructure and ensure California can better manage a hot and dry climate,” said Erin Mellon, Newsom spokeswoman. told the Los Angeles Times In the month of July.

California cuts supplies to water agencies amid drought

But others agreed with McCarthy.

“These days, the Newsom administration and the Legislature have done little more than engage in water shaming,” wrote Steven Greenhut, western region director of the R Street Institute. Orange County Register. “Where are the plans to increase our water storage capacities?”

Newsom asked Californians to voluntarily reduce water use by 15% in 2021, but increased use by 19% in March 2022. The governor responded by threatening to make restrictions mandatory.

“Westerners shouldn’t be shamed for their water use, but our officials should be shamed for not doing their part to upgrade and build new water infrastructure,” Greenhutt wrote, noting that Newsom almost certainly used California. $100 billion surplus To invest in water facilities. He also accused former governor Jerry Brown of inaction during another drought relief while in office.

Newsom has also faced criticism for not imposing tougher sanctions.

“We know it’s an election year and Newsom doesn’t want to anger voters, but failing to impose mandatory water cuts in the middle of this crisis demonstrates a stunning lack of leadership,” the editorial boards of the Mercury News and East Bay Times wrote. wrote.

House passes bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

About 80% of water use in California is used for agriculture State Water Resources Department.

“We’re one of the most fertile lands in the world, and we need to use that to grow our industry in California and food for the world,” Parnagian told Fox News.

But the drought also limited farmers’ water use, resulting in lower economic output, Ekdahl said.

Even some cattle breeders had to do it They sell their cattleA move that could cause beef prices to rise, FOX Business previously reported.

“You’re seeing people start farming for whatever water is available,” Parnagian told Fox News. “And in doing that, we limit the crops we can grow. We limit the yields we can get.”

California rice producers are importing from Japan and South Korea as domestic production has fallen sharply. S&P Global Commodity Insights is reported.

Max Gomberg, a former climate and conservation manager for the California State Water Resources Control Board, thinks Newsom is mismanaging water resilience. But Gomberg, who said he left office because the governor was not aggressive enough on climate change, thinks agriculture has taken precedence.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“There are zillions of acres of almonds and grapes. It’s not sustainable,” Gomberg said told the LA Times. “Just as everyone knows that the amount of withdrawals from the shrinking Colorado River system is unsustainable, everyone knows this is unsustainable.”

Meanwhile, of California’s 17 major reservoirs that provide water for agricultural use, only five are above 50% capacity and eight are below 35% capacity. According to the California Department of Water Resources.

“What we’ve seen over the last nine years, seven of the last nine years have been dry or critically dry,” Ekdahl told Fox News. “It puts long-term pressure on our reservoirs, how we use water and the ecosystems and people who depend on it.”