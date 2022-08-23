Gavin Newsom for President? San Francisco has weight

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

San Franciscans weigh in on whether California Governor Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2024.

“Yes,” one woman excitedly told Fox News. “He is clear and has great environmental policies, which is what we need now.”

California voters would prefer to see Newsom over Vice President Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if President Biden does not run, according to the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. voting Released on Friday.

“He has a lot of experience in government,” a San Francisco native named Shawn told Fox News. “I think he’s done a good job.”

“I always voted for him,” Sean added. “You know he cares about people.”

But Eric didn’t agree.

“People have been fleeing California for years,” he told Fox News. “It’s extremely expensive. You get nothing for all the money and taxes you pay.”

The Population of the Golden State The California Department of Finance reported in May.

Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco, has rejected plans to run for president. He said San Francisco Chronicle It had “sub-zero interest” in May.

Still, many Californians who spoke to Fox News wanted to see their governor run for president.

“He’s a strong leader,” said another San Francisco native.

Others disagreed.

“He’s a very left-wing self-aggrandizing politician,” Eric told Fox News. “He cares about his own career.”

But another thought Newsom wasn’t far left.

“I think we need to have more progressive socialist people running,” the woman told Fox News. “He’s made great strides in California and put in a good effort, but I think we need a new face.”

“And our government system has lacked that for a long time,” she said.