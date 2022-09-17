New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is challenging Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, obviously you’re busy fighting people’s lives, distracted and politicking. You only need one most important thing — attention — let’s get this over with. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Time before Election Day. Say it,” Newsom tweeted Friday.

At a news conference Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida, DeSantis said Newsom’s “hair gel was interfering with his brain function.”

“So the governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying, ‘You should prosecute the governors of Texas and Florida.’ And all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function,” DeSantis said.

The challenge came a day after Newsom asked the Justice Department to investigate both DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, accusing the two governors of using children as “political pawns” after sending immigrants to different states.

“What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing is not smart, it’s cruel. I formally request DOJ to immediately open an investigation into these inhumane attempts to use children as political pawns,” Newsom tweeted.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis On Wednesday, it sent two flights of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. On Thursday morning, Abbott sent two buses carrying 100 migrants to a site near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, but Christina Pusha, the campaign’s director of rapid response, tweeted, “Post all you want. You’re not getting those U-Hauls back.”

At an event in Florida on Thursday, DeSantis said Florida is not a sanctuary city.

“We’re not a sanctuary state,” DeSantis said, but “we help facilitate transportation so you can move on to greener pastures.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday, DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske said the state will “continue” to facilitate a program that helps “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities and states across the country.”

Fox News’ Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.