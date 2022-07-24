New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom went after his counterpart in Texas in a series of ads describing Republicans’ “perverted” stances on abortion and gun control.

Friday’s ads came on the same day Newsom signed legislation allowing private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, sells, transports or distributes banned “assault weapons and ghost guns.” Friday’s law allows residents to receive up to $10,000 per weapon if the lawsuit is successful.

The law was designed to mimic Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s 2021 abortion ban, which allows citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion past six weeks of pregnancy. Texas residents can earn up to $10,000 if their lawsuit is successful.

“If Texas can ban abortion and put lives at risk, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead,” Newsom’s ad reads. .

Newsom will run full-page ads in several major Texas newspapers, including the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times.

The ads are just the latest indication that Newsom plans to enter the national scene from California politics. His name has already been floated by some as a possible Democratic replacement for President Joe Biden in 2024.

Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are suffering from dismal approval ratings, and Democrats are looking for effective alternatives.

Some stars in the Democratic Party already appear to be breaking with Biden before the midterms and 2024. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., declined to say In a recent appearance on CNN, she asked if she would vote for president in 2024.

“You know, I think we should support when we get it,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN host Dana Bash. “I believe the president has done a very good job so far. And, you know, should he run again? I think I … you know, I think it’s … we’ll take a look at it.”